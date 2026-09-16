KCR a tall leader, his death wish is Congress’ ruin: BJP leader

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) media panellist TR Srinivas praised Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K Chandrashekar Rao and said that Congress wishing for his death was “laughable”.

Speaking to the media, Srinivas said, “KCR is a tall leader. I am from the BJP, but I would like to, as per political etiquette, say KCR is one of the tallest opposition leaders there. And the second thing, the statement that somebody is trying to kill KCR is a highly laughable thing because nobody can do this and nobody can think like this. Congress, in their wildest dreams, cannot do it because they would be signing their political destruction.”

Hyderabad, Telangana: BJP leader T. R. Srinivas says, "KCR is a tall leader. I am from the BJP, but I would like to, as per political etiquette, say KCR is one of the tallest opposition leaders there. And the second thing, the statement that somebody is trying to kill KCR is a… pic.twitter.com/HUACBf9DQe — IANS (@ians_india) September 16, 2026

On September 8, Shadnagar MLA K Shankaraiah (also known as Veerlapally Shankar) had remarked that he wished for KCR’s death. This came as the Congress was holding protests demanding KCR’s resignation as the Opposition leader, calling him a ‘Kumbhakarna’ for remaining silent since the Congress came to power.

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Shankar later clarified, claiming he remarked in a “flow” and that he has no need to wish for KCR’s death. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka also said in the Assembly that Congress wishes Rao a healthy and long life and a long career in public service.

On the same day as Shankar’s remark, Congress Dalit workers had called for a siege of KCR’s Erravalli farmhouse after a BRS MLC’s objectionable comments against Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar.

BRS MLC Tata Madhu allegedly said BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) was staying away from the Assembly because he did not want to have to address Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Telangana’s first Dalit Speaker, as “sir.”