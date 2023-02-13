KCR assures increasing Muslim representation in govt departments

Hyderabad: Assuring representation to Muslims in government institutions, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has advised All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi to hold a meeting with ministers KTR and Harish Rao to resolve the issue of representation in government institutions.

Replying to the debate on the Appropriation Bill, the Chief Minister said that every Muslim should get representation in every field of life. He said that the issue of representation in government institutions will be resolved very soon. Earlier, taking part in the debate, Akbar Owaisi drew the Chief Minister’s attention to the decline in minority representation in government institutions.

Mr. Owaisi demanded the inclusion of Urdu representative in the Official Language Commission so that Urdu could be implemented as the second official language. He also demanded the inclusion of a Muslim representative in the Telangana Public Service Commission and said that there was representation in the previous commission but this time it was not given. He said that justice is needed for Urdu. Urdu should be used in government office signboards, RTC buses, etc.

Akbar Owaisi demanded Muslim representation in one of the two posts of Vice-Presidents of the Council for Higher Education and inclusion of a Muslim representative in the council. He drew the government’s attention to the formation of the Telangana Minorities Commission and the board of directors of the Urdu Academy and the Minority Finance Corporation.