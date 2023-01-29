KCR cheated Muslims on 12 pc reservations: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President Revanth Reddy visited Warangal Assembly Constituency on the second day of his ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra’. He started the campaign from Daulatabad at 10 am and met the people. A meeting of key leaders of Daulatabad mandal was convened in which the campaign was reviewed.

While addressing the public meetings, Revanth Reddy highlighted the failures of the BRS and BJP governments. He urged the party workers to start preparing for the elections from now on as the next government will be of the Congress. He said the BRS government was harassing Congress leaders through false cases.

Revanth Reddy said that Muslims and tribal communities have been cheated in the name of reservation. “KCR had promised 12 percent reservation to Muslims, but no serious action was taken in this regard, even the existing four percent reservation for Muslims was not being implemented”, he alleged.

Revanth Reddy said the BJP and the BRS were creating an atmosphere of hatred in the country while the Congress had launched a Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra to end hatred.

He said that the development works he had carried out as an MLA in Kodangal remain the same even today. However, the KCR government has ignored Kodangal’s development, he alleged.

He said Sonia Gandhi has given him the opportunity to sign B-forms for 119 assembly constituencies. He said Congress workers must be ready to fight against the failures of the government. There has been a secret understanding between the BRS and the BJP to weaken the Congress.

Revanth Reddy claimed that Congress will form government in Telangana from January 1, 2024. He said congress workers should prepare for the struggle against the injustices of the government.