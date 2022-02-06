KCR condoles Lata Mangeshkar’s demise

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed his deep sorrow over the death of noted playback singer and Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. The CM said Lata left a permanent impression for the last 8 decades in the play-back signing and her death is a void, which can never be filled in the music world of the country. The CM said through her singing, Lata gave us the divine music and she is a blessing given by God to the Indian Music. With Lata’s death, the song became mute and the Music Mahal became vacant, the CM said.

“Lata jee who sang 50,000 songs in 1000 films in 20 languages, was indeed Maa Saraswathi swara’ treasure. Songs Mahal’. As a playback singer Lata jee used to sing imagining the expressions to be given by the actresses. The film producers used to get the dates of Lata first then they would fix the dates of actors and this alone showed her class and demand. Lata jee is film song and film song is Lata jee. Lata is a bridge between the North and South film music. Lata Mangeshkar, who got her classical music traning under Ustad Amanth Ali Khan, mastered the Urdu language, which helped her to render Urdu ghazals faultlessly and with the original fragrance. She lent respect to the numerous awards she received both at the national and international levels. There may be several more singers who may come, none can replace Lata,” the CM said.

The CM conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.

Kavitha tweets after Lata Mangeshkar’s demise

Member of Legislative Council Kalvakuntla Kavitha has extended her heartfelt condolences to Singer’s family. She added that a beautiful melodious era came to end.