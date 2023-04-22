KCR directs release of budget for welfare schemes

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao seems to have planned a hat-trick with effective implementation of welfare schemes. In the last two years, due to the delay in the release of the budget, the welfare schemes have come to a standstill. The Chief Minister, while reviewing the reasons for the delay, has approved the release of the budget for welfare schemes through a green channel.

According to reliable sources, the Chief Minister said that the budget for welfare schemes of weaker sections, Dalits, women, farmers and minorities should be released through a green channel so that the support of these communities is available with the government.

If the sources to be believed, the office bearers submitted a detailed report to the Chief Minister regarding non-release of the budget, in which the slowdown of various schemes was apprised. The chief minister is said to have directed the Finance Department officials not to delay the release of funds for welfare schemes and to carry out the release through the green channel.

The Chief Minister directed release of Rs 3,210 crore required for Kalyanlakshmi and Shadi Mubarak schemes. Thousands of applications for both schemes are said to be pending. The Chief Minister said that there is no shortage of funds, so steps should be taken to release the budget of welfare schemes through green channel system.

The schemes identified by the chief minister include Aasra Pension, Rythu Bima, Ritu Bandhu, free electricity supply to farmers, Arogyashree, KCR kits, Re 1 per kg rice, scholarship and Chief Minister’s Overseas Scholarship Schemes.

The chief minister is confident that welfare schemes can make the BRS successful for the third time. The state’s economic situation has been weak for two years due to Covid-19. The chief minister asked the officials to take steps to fully spend at least the current year’s welfare budget.