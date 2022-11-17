KCR exposes BJP’s attempt to lure Kavitha

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has made a sensational revelation about his daughter that BJP had even targeted K Kavitha to switch the party. This comes as a surprise to TRS leaders and has created sensation in political circles.

While exposing these conspiracies of BJP, Chief Minister KCR announced to fight all-out against BJP and directed TRS MLAs, MPs and Legislative Council members to be alert. At the same time, in order to suppress the rebellion and differences in the party, he assured to give tickets to all the current MLAs and denied any speculations of mid-term elections.

However, this decision has upset former Ministers, ex-MLAs, ex-MLCs, senior leaders from all the districts who were in the race of getting a party ticket. After the announcement by the Chief Minister to give tickets to all sitting MLAs, the ticket contenders and other leaders have become worried about their political future and are trying their luck with other parties.

After the report submitted by the Prashant Kishor team to the Chief Minister about people’s dissatisfaction with 30 MLAs, a political uproar was created in TRS circles. The discussions were going on among TRS assembly members about who are those MLAs on whom the sword is hanging and the present MLAs were worried about their future. Many members of the Legislative Council and Corporations were in contact with Congress and the BJP to gain access to the Assembly again.

However, the question arises here is that the TRS Member of the Legislative Council and Chief Minister’s daughter K. Kavitha was actually contacted by BJP? And was she invited to join the BJP? This is also being debated in political circles that is the CM’s daughter part of a strategy to alert the TRS MLAs? Is it an attempt to defame BJP? Because the TRS had exposed the attempt to buy four MLAs and an SIT has been formed to investigate the whole matter and TRS has used Farmhouse issue as a weapon to defame BJP in the whole country.

Chief Minister KCR said that the next 10 months are of utmost political importance for the TRS. He declared that Elections will be held on time and TRS will win 95 assembly constituencies. In the announcement of the Chief Minister, he admitted that TRS will lose 10 assembly constituencies, because the number of TRS assembly members in the state is 105. This can be imagined that there is a wave going against the TRS government in Telangana. Only time will tell whether this wave will decrease or increase further.

Chief Minister KCR is well aware of the strength and weaknesses of the party, so he has indicated to fight by associating with the Communist parties instead of fighting alone after the formation of a separate Telangana state. Both the communist parties have helped TRS in the Munugode by-election.