KCR extends greetings to people on Raksha Bandhan

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday extended greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan which strengthens the sacred spirit of brotherhood in human relations.

In a release, the Chief Minister said the feeling of bond of protection that brothers should always offer to their respective sisters is involved in the festival of Rakhi.

He said that the festival of Rakhi, which is celebrated every year on the full moon of the month of Shravan with brotherhood and love, is a great tradition in Indian culture since time immemorial.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, KCR hoped that the feeling of brotherhood among the people of the country would spread more and more.