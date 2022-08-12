KCR extends greetings to people on Raksha Bandhan

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 12th August 2022 8:28 am IST
KCR
Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday extended greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan which strengthens the sacred spirit of brotherhood in human relations.

In a release, the Chief Minister said the feeling of bond of protection that brothers should always offer to their respective sisters is involved in the festival of Rakhi.

He said that the festival of Rakhi, which is celebrated every year on the full moon of the month of Shravan with brotherhood and love, is a great tradition in Indian culture since time immemorial.

MS Education Academy

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, KCR hoped that the feeling of brotherhood among the people of the country would spread more and more.

Source: NSS

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button