KCR fine, guiding party every day: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao is fine and has been guiding the party every day, his son and BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said on Thursday.

“He is perfectly fine and very healthy and has been guiding all of us every day. As a responsible opposition leader, he is giving the Govt enough time to deliver on their 420 promises. You will probably see a lot more of him in 2025 and beyond,” KTR said in reply to a question during AskKTR chat session on microblogging platform ‘X’.

Former chief minister KCR has not made a public appearance for a while, triggering rumours about his health.

When asked about Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s reported statement that KCR is finished politically, KTR said: “As long as Telangana remains, KCR the legend will continue to live on.”

KTR, whose brother-in-law was booked by police early this week under the NDPS Act after a raid on his farmhouse, revealed that many times he thought of quitting politics but decided to stay and fight.

“I personally find it very difficult to understand why our families are dragged into the politics of vendetta. Never done that when we were in Govt In the last 18 years of being in public life, when my family and kids were humiliated, Thought many times of quitting but decided to stay and fight,” wrote KTR.

“Not much can be expected from a congress govt that got elected on false guarantees and propaganda Now that they can’t deliver on any of their promises, all they can do is distract and blame This too shall pass brother,” the BRS said in reply to another question on alleged revenge politics.

KTR also answered queries on the reasons for the party’s defeat in Assembly elections last year and the lessons learned.

“It was never about losing touch but I think the general fatigue and anti-incumbency that sets in after 2 successive terms On top of that, Congress through its false promises created a false hope which was key.”

He believes that the BRS failed to communicate effectively its achievements.

“Even if you deliver on development and welfare, don’t take it for granted It’s important to communicate the same to your people effectively.

“It’s very hard to find strength but one has to deal with all kinds of pain to emerge stronger,” he wrote in reply to another question.

KTR exuded confidence of making a strong comeback in the next elections.

“It’s the people that make the leaders, not the other way around Wait and watch for our strong comeback,” he wrote when asked if he was confident of fighting back strongly after losing some MLAs to Congress.

KTR alleged that the Congress government has been a disaster in terms of the economic growth.

“The state revenues are down, important sectors like agriculture are suffering, unemployment rising and companies are moving away from Telangana Not sure what plans they have to undo the damage they have done in very short time.”

He termed Congress leaders a ‘bunch of Jokers who hoodwinked Telangana people’.

“I don’t think they have any intentions to deliver on their promises They deceived people and now they’re trying to get away by indulging in false narratives and propaganda.”

He welcomed a suggestion for an audit of election manifestos of political parties and said the Election Commission should take the lead and have a look at this idea.

KTR believes that ‘one nation, one election’ is impractical.

“No one knows if they are serious about it or if it’s just another Jhumla. Let’s wait to see if they bring a legislation In my personal opinion, it’s impractical.”

On why BRS was not contesting Maharashtra elections, KTR said the BRS was focusing in Telangana.

“We are focusing more on home state and winning back here in Telangana. Had we won the assembly elections, it would’ve been a different story altogether in parliament elections and MH too,” he said.