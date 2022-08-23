KCR has a role in Delhi Liquor scam: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Telangana state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday alleged that chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has a role in Delhi liquor scam and added that the family members of the CM were facing allegations in the liquor scam due to the same. He said they have doubts that KCR went to Punjab State to form a liquor syndicate. He demanded that the CM reveal the developments that took place at Delhi based Oberai hotel.

He asked KCR if his family members met with any of the members of the liquor mafia in the hotel? He also asked the CM if it was not true that his family members went to Delhi in a special aircraft arranged by the liquor mafia? Sanjay said some Congress leaders were also involved in the liquor scam and alleged that the Congress and the TRS leaders were doing liquor business together.

Alleging that the members of Liquor mafia Ramchandra Pillai, Sarat, Srujan Reddy and Abhishek are the benamis of KCR family members, he asked the CM to state whether his family members have links with them? He wondered as to why State industries minister KTR did not react on the Delhi liquor scam issue?

Meanwhile, Sanjay also reacted to the criticism he was facing from the ruling TRS party leaders and other people for carrying the footwear of Union home minister Amit Shah. He wondered as to what was wrong in carrying the footwear of an elder man like Amit Shah. He alleged that the TRS leaders were criticising him for diverting the attention of the people of the State from the raging issue of the Delhi liquor scam.

Sanjay also condemned the assault of the party workers allegedly by police and rival MIM Party leaders. He claimed that their party workers were attacked when they were holding a peaceful protest in the State. He demanded that the higher police authorities take action against those who attacked their party workers.