KCR launches BRS national office in Delhi

Delhi’s Sardar Patel Marg saw the opening of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi party’s national office by party supremo and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

According to the muhurat, he raised the party flag at 12:37 PM, took his seat in the party office at 12:43 PM, and then signed the party documents.

Akhilesh Yadav, the president of the Samajwadi Party and a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, HD Kumaraswamy, the leader of the JD(S), and a former chief minister of Karnataka all attended the ceremony. Also present were farmer leaders from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu.

The two-dayRajashyamala Yagam’ came to an end with the chief minister performing the Purnahuti at the BRS party office prior to the official opening. The Yagam was carried out by 12 ritwiks from the Sringeri Peetham, under the direction of Gopikrishna Sharma and Phani Shashanka Sharma. Additionally, they performed the Rajashyamala Homam and the Nava Chandi Homam.

The party leaders, including Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and other senior leaders, flocked to Delhi in huge numbers to take part in the inauguration ceremony, creating a joyous mood at the BRS national headquarters. The BRS leaders chanted “Jai Bharat” and applauded collectively shortly after the Chief Minister raised the party flag.

BRS working president and minister KT Rama Rao during the same time was busy inaugurating a Bosch facility in Hyderabad.