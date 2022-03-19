KCR may call snap polls in Telangana

Hyderabad: The TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has refuted the possibility of the snap poll in the state but some of the party leaders are indicating that the possibility of a snap poll could not be ruled out.

The opposition parties including Congress and BJP are speculating that the possibility of a snap poll in Telangana is strong.

According to sources, KCR is exploring different options. Meanwhile, after UP and other states, the BJP is now concentrating on Gujarat and Karnataka along with Telangana.

As per the TRS sources, the state assembly election shall be held with these States so that the BJP’s top party leaders could not pay attention to the election campaign in Telangana.

The Karnataka assembly election is likely to be held in May 2023. The TRS leaders believe that the BJP will try to take advantage of the Hijab controversy and hence it will order a snap poll in the state.

If BJP holds Assembly Elections simultaneously in these states, the timing will perfectly suit the TRS.

The Assembly elections in Telangana are expected to be in December 2023. The Chief ministers’ announcement to fill vacant posts and conduct the job examinations in Urdu are some of the attractive measures to win the election.