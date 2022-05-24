KCR misled people in the country: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had misled the people of the country with his statements in Punjab State. He said KCR was trying to claim that there are no suicides of farmers in Telangana.

Addressing a gathering of the party office-bearers, Bandi said he would undertake the third phase of his Yatra from June 23 and he would expose KCR in the people’s court. He called upon the party leaders and workers to expose the Chief Minister at all places in the State. Stating that three meetings belonging to the TRS, Congress and the BJP are held in the State in recent times, he claimed that the people were of the opinion that the saffron party would come to power in Telangana.

He also claimed that the surveys conducted by three famous organisations also revealed that the BJP would come to power after the next Assembly elections and added that the survey had also pointed out at the poor performances of the TRS and the Congress parties. He demanded that the State government reduce VAT on petrol and diesel products in order to help the people. He asked the party cadres to hold protests demanding the State government to reduce the fuel prices. The BJP leader said the party cadres should hold continuous programs by keeping in mind of the changing political situation.

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will complete eight years of rule by the end of this month, he urged the party leaders and workers to hold massive number of programs from May 30 to June 14. He said the party workers should visit all the households in the State and promote welfare and development programs taken up by the Narendra Modi government.