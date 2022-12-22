KCR modified Airport Express Metro plan to benefit realtors: Dr Laxman

Hyderabad: BJP Rajya Sabha member Dr. K. Laxman alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has changed the Airport Express Metro project plan to benefit private landlords and realtors.

He alleged that the BRS government has sold government lands on a large scale and those lands allotted to the poor are being acquired by force. He said that in order to increase the prices of private lands, KCR changed the route of the Airport Metro Line.

He said that while ignoring the interests of the common man, the government is protecting the interests of real estate businessmen. He alleged that the government has extended the metro line route from 16 km to 32 km to benefit AIMIM.

He said that KCR’s claim of providing 100% of funds by the government for the project is absurd. Telangana is facing a financial crisis as a result of wrong decisions of the government, he added.