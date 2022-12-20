KCR nutrition kits to be distributed in 9 districts to tackle anemia

Hyderabad: The Telangana government, in an attempt to prioritise maternal and child care, has launched nutrition kits which will be distributed in nine districts from Wednesday.

Telangana Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao along with Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy will start the nutrition kit distribution program in virtual mode from Kamareddy Collectorate.

At the same time, local ministers, MLAs and other public representatives will participate in the program held in the remaining eight districts.

The government will distribute these kits in nine districts which have tabled the highest cases of anemia ie; Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Kumrambhim Asifabad, Mulugu, Nagar Kurnool and Vikarabad.

As per state estimates, the kits hope to benefit 1.25 lakh pregnant women. The government has made arrangements to distribute a total of two and a half lakh kits and Rs 50 crore will be spent on it.

The aim of the nutrition kits is to reduce anemia and increase hemoglobin percentage by providing proteins, minerals and vitamins through nutrition. The government is distributing this in 231 government health centers in 9 districts.

Each kit will contain 1 kg Nutrition mix powder, 2 kg dates, 3 bottles of iron syrup, 500 grams of ghee, albendazole tablet and other miscellaneous items.

So far, Adilabad has recorded a 72% of anemia cases. Bhadradri Kothagudem records 75%, Jayashankar Bhupapalalli is at 66%, Jogulamba Gadwal at 82%, Kumrabheem at 83%, Mulugu at 73%, Nagar Kurnool at 73%, Kamareddy at 76% and Vikarabad at 79%.