KCR plans massive reforms in Public Service Commission

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, upset over the leak of Telangana Public Service Commission papers, has reportedly plans massive changes in the commission. It is reported that the Chief Minister has sought opinions from experts to make the system of conducting examinations transparent through reforms in the commission.

KCR expressed his displeasure at the current state of affairs of the commission and especially its failure to stop the leaks. According to reliable sources, KCR is concerned because his daughter Kavita has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for two consecutive days. They are spending most of their time on the Enforcement Directorate’s investigation as Kavita was in New Delhi for two days.

According to the sources, KCR proposed to the Chairman of Public Service Commission, Janardhan Reddy, to resign accepting moral responsibility as the opposition is targeting KTR by using the government’s inaction as an excuse. Sources said that the chief minister said in a review meeting with the officials that the disclosure of an exam paper by the commission has created doubts among the candidates about other exams as well.

The Chief Minister feels that the President and the Secretary could have prevented the leak of the papers by taking immediate and effective measures. He said that there was a need to strictly monitor the activities of the employees in the commission.

It should be noted that the commission is a constitutional body and the government does not have the authority to dismiss the Chairman, so it has been suggested to suspend the Chairman while accepting the moral responsibility of the scandals.

It is said that the Chief Minister wants to change the Secretary of the Commission so that steps will be taken after the investigation reaches a conclusion. He also instructed the officials about Police Recruitment Board and other exams.

It was advised to pay particular attention to the intermediate exams. In the past, several students committed suicide as a result of the leak of intermediate examination papers and the government had to face public anger.