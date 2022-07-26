KCR, Sabitha at fault for pathetic state of govt schools: Sravan Dasoju

Hyderabad: All-India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju on Monday said that it was chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy’s fault that government schools are in a state of utter neglect.

The Khairatabad Congress incharge visited the Government primary school at BJR nagar, and saw that it had been flooded with water since the last 15 days. “None of the officials visited, or cared enough to do something about the water. It is extremely disappointing,” he remarked.

Also Read Heavy rains in Hyderabad inundates low-lying areas

“If this is the pathetic condition of government school located in the vicinity of posh Film Nagar locality in the heart of Hyderabad, where influential people and celebrities reside, what will be condition of government schools located in the rural areas?” he asked.

While wading through the water-logged school, Sravan asked if this the commitment that KCR and education minister Sabitha have towards government schools which poor and underprivileged children depend on.