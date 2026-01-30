KCR seeks time from SIT in Telangana phone tapping case citing civic polls

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday, January 29, sought time to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for questioning regarding the Telangana phone tapping case, citing the upcoming municipal elections.

Earlier on Thursday, the SIT had issued a notice to KCR asking him to appear for questioning at 3:00 PM on Friday. In a letter to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jubilee Hills P Venkatagiri, Rao said, “At present nomination to the elections to the municipalities and municipal corporations is underway. Tomorrow (January 30)is the last date for filing nomination to the elections to the 116 municipalities and 7 municipal corporations. In view of the same, I am preoccupied with issuing authorisation to several persons as the elections are being held on party basis.”

The Municipal elections in Telangana will be held on February 11, and the results be declared on February 13.

The former Telangana Chief Minister further urged the DCP reschedule the questioning, which was supposed to take place at his farmhouse in Siddipet. KCR also stated that section 160 of the CrPC provides that no male person under the age of 15 or above 65 years need not attend the questioning at the police station.

The BRS President said that he would fully cooperate during the questioning.

SIT notice to KCR

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), was on Thursday, January 29, served notice to appear before the Telangana Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) for questioning on Friday, January 30, in relation to the phone tapping case.

The nine-member SIT is being headed by Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar. It was formed soon after the Congress came into power in the state.

As per the notice, KCR was supposed to be questioned at his Erravalli farmhouse in Siddipet from 3 pm onwards on Friday, instead of the Jubilee Hills police station in Hyderabad, citing his age.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR), Siddipet MLA Harish Rao and former BRS Rajya Sabha MP Joginpally Santosh Rao have been questioned in the last two weeks in connection with the case. Both leaders called the investigation “nothing but a diversionary tactic” meant to shield administrative failures and protect Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s position.