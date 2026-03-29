KCR skipping Assembly sessions over Dalit Speaker: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy accused Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrashekar Rao of repeatedly insulting the Dalit community and alleged that his absence from the Assembly reflected an unwillingness to listen to a Dalit Speaker.

Speaking in the Assembly on Sunday, March 29, he criticised the BRS leadership for what he described as a lack of respect towards marginalised communities.

Highlighting the Congress government’s commitment to inclusive representation, the Chief Minister listed several leaders from Dalit, Adivasi and Lambada communities who currently hold key positions in the Cabinet.

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“When the BRS was in power, there was no adequate representation from these communities in the Cabinet. After we came to power, several leaders from marginalised sections have been given important responsibilities,” he said.

He named Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha, Labour and Employment Minister Vivek Venkataswamy, Women and Child Welfare Minister Dansari Anasuya Seethakka, along with leaders such as Ram Chander Naik, Vemula Veeresham and Adluri Laxman Kumar.