KCR started Basthi hospitals for poor people: Harish

Hyderabad: State Medical & Health Minister T. Harish Rao has said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao launched basthi hospitals in the State in order to offer quality healthcare services to people in all the basthis of the State. He said the hospitals were offering excellent healthcare services to the people and acquired the name.

Replying to questions raised by the members in the House, the Health Minister said they had conducted lipid profile test which costs ₹800 in private hospitals to 1.48 lakh people free of cost. He also said they had also conducted thyroid test to 1.08 lakh people at the Basthi hospitals.

Harish Rao said they were giving holiday to the Basthi hospitals on Saturdays instead of Sunday. He also said they were providing 158 types of medicines free of cost to patients. He also said the services being offered by the Basthi hospitals had led to the drop in the number of OP cases in the major government hospitals. He said the total number of OP patients in Osmania general hospital in 2019 was 12 lakh and the number had come down to five lakh in 2022. He also said the total number of OP patients in Gandhi Hospital had come down to 3.7 lakh in 2022 from 6.5 lakh in 2019.

Similarly, total number of the patients in Nilofer hospital had come down to 5.3 lakh. He said the total number of the patients in Fever hospital had come down to 1.12 lakh in the year 2022 from four lakh in 2019. He said the major hospitals of the State are now focusing on performing major and critical surgeries due to the reduction in their OP number. The Health Minister said a total of one crore people had availed the services of the Basthi hospitals so far. He also said they would soon launch biometric attendance system in all Basthi hospitals. They would also supply nutrition kits in all the districts from April this year.