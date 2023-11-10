KCR to become 1st hattrick CM from South India: BRS MLC Kavitha

Hyderabad: Reiterating her confidence in a BRS victory in the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls, MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on November 10, Friday, remarked that party chief and incumbent chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will create history by becoming the first hattrick chief minister from South India.

Kavitha made the remarks during a media address in Nizamabad.

“No one has the history of becoming the CM three times in a row in South India… But, chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will break this record,” she said.

She campaigned for BRS candidate and sitting MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta of Nizamabad Urban constituency on Friday.

“Ganesh Gupta is sure to win in Nizamabad Urban this time too,” she said.

In the 2018 elections, Ganesh Gupta, won the constituency by a significant margin, securing 71,896 votes.

Telangana is going to the polls on November 30.