KCR’s absence during PM Modi’s Hyderabad visit is a shame: BJP

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party state president and parliament member Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday said the absence of chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Telangana is shameful.

PM Modi was in Hyderabad to flag off the Vande Bharat Express train, inaugurate the doubling and electrification of the Secunderabad – Mahabubnagar project and lay the foundation stones of the National Highway projects and AIIMS Bibinagar.

Speaking to the media at Parade Grounds, Bandi said, “The chief minister seems very busy. The prime minister comes to the state to launch development projects worth Rs 11,360 crore and the CM refused to show his face. KCR is an inhibitor of development.”

Bandi informed that he had personally requested the CM to attend the launch of the development projects and had reserved a seat for KCR. “I also brought a shawl to felicitate the CM. But why didn’t he come? What matters are more important than the PM coming to the state?” he said.

He demanded an answer from KCR as to why he did not turn up even though the PM, Governor and union ministers attended the meeting. He also demanded that the chief minister apologises to the people of Telangana for this.

The prime minister made it clear that politics are only limited to the elections after which the priority should be developmental works. A large amount of money is being spent on Telangana irrespective of politics.

“People of Telangana came to the Parade Grounds to witness the launch of development works, many are watching this on TV and they are also observing the absence of KTR. At the right time, they will teach KCR a lesson,” said the BJP president.