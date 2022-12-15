KCR’s BRS is “Bandits Rastra Samithi”: YS Sharmila

Hyderabad: Attacking Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila on Wednesday said KCR’s ‘BRS’ party is nothing but “Bandits Rastra Samithi”.

Speaking to ANI, Sharmila said, “KCR is a tyrant and dictator. The High Court has again given us permission to do this padayatra reiterating that it is my right. But, KCR is using the police department so much that he is curbing my personal rights. Today, I was not allowed to step out of my house even to go to High Court. Am I under house arrest? I have not been served any notice but there are police everywhere.”

She said there was a curfew all around the place and her party cadre were not allowed to come to the party office.

“I am not allowed to step out of my house. Where is the democracy in Telangana? KCR kills democracy in his own state and has the shamelessness to say he will launch a national party. This is just a bandits’ party,” said the YSRTP leader.

Last month, Sharmila was detained from Somajiguda when she was approaching Pragati Bhavan to gherao the official residence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. She was then brought to SR Nagar Police station in Hyderabad. Before being detained, police towed away Sharmila’s car with the help of a crane, even as she was sitting inside it protesting against the Telangana CM KCR.

After being brought to SR Nagar Police Station, the police forcefully broke open the car door and got her out of the vehicle. She was then taken to the Police Station along with some of her followers.

Sharmila was also detained in Warangal after the clash between her supporters and the alleged workers of the TRS party in Warangal. She was sent to Hyderabad with a police escort.

On the inauguration of the BRS party office in Delhi, Sharmila said, “It is a joke. The farmers in Telangana have been so neglected that there have been 8,000 suicides in 8 years of KCR’s rule. There is not even crop insurance in Telangana. He promised to waive off farmers’ loans but has not done it. Where is the kisan sarkar in Telangana?”

She said if there is no pro-farmer government in Telangana, it is nothing but shamelessness that KCR says that he will bring a pro-farmer government in India.

“This is the Bandits Rastra Samithi and not the Bharat Rastra Samithi. KCR is a bandit. He is the richest bandit in the country as he is involved in the Kaleswaram corruption. Kaleswaram project is the biggest scam of India as he has siphoned off Rs 70,000 crore that came from national financial institutions,” added Sharmila.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) office was inaugurated in New Delhi on Wednesday. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his daughter and MLC K Kavitha and other political leaders also participated in the ceremony. The Election Commission has approved the change of name of Telangana Rashtra Samiti to “Bharat Rashtra Samiti”, informed the office of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao on December 8.

Earlier in October, K Chandrasekhar Rao launched the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), marking the first step towards becoming a national party to counter the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The TRS itself was launched in April 2000.

Earlier in May this year, Rao in his bid to unite the Opposition to take on the BJP at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, held a meeting with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda in Bengaluru where he discussed an alternative political outfit to the BJP.