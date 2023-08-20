KCR’s commitment to rename KBR Park after Nizam remains unfulfilled

Hyderabad: The Telangana chief minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao, who once championed the name and achievements of Nizam Deccan Mir Osman Ali Khan during the Telangana movement, have allegedly shifted his stance after the formation of the state. Despite his earlier promises to rename certain landmarks, the government’s current actions raise questions about its commitment to honouring historical figures, particularly from the Muslim community.

One such instance is the renaming of KBR Park, which was initially proposed to be named after Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan. However, despite the passage of nine years since Telangana’s formation, no substantial steps have been taken to implement this change. The Chief Minister’s neglect of this promise has caused disappointment among citizens who had hoped for recognition of historical Muslim figures.

According to minority rights activist Abdul Rawoof, K Chandrasekhar Rao once spoke of unity between the Hindu and Muslim communities, his recent actions have led to neglecting the interests of the latter. Efforts by citizens and representatives to rename the park in memory of Nawab Mir Barkat Ali Khan Mukarram Jah Bahadur, a prominent figure from the Nizam Deccan family, have also been brushed aside.

This lack of action on renaming projects after Muslim rulers has raised concerns about the government’s intentions. Despite the Chief Minister’s involvement in publicizing historical achievements and the Asaf Jahi rule during the Telangana movement, these promises seem to have been forgotten once in power. No projects have been implemented in the names of historical Muslim figures, despite prior announcements.

Even the reorganization of Telangana’s districts failed to include the names of Muslim rulers or activists in the newly formed districts. As the elections approach, the Bharat Rashtra Samiti’s efforts to court Muslim votes reportedly come under scrutiny. Many Muslims are now recognizing the attempts to erase their historical identity from the state’s landscape.

The disappointment felt by Muslims underscores the larger struggle to preserve their religious and historical identity in Telangana. The government’s lack of action in nine years has fuelled concerns about its commitment to honouring the state’s rich cultural history and its diverse communities.