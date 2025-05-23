KCR’s family feud comes out in the open with a bang; Kavitha’s ‘damning letter’ creates flutter 

Hyderabad: BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s “letter bomb” to father and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao has created a storm in political circles, especially Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Kavitha’s letter to “Daddy” dear and its leak into public domain clearly indicates that daughter has decided to take on BRS patriarch and the man who achieved Telangana State after a bitter struggle. She is going Y S Sharmila way. Rumours are also agog that Kavitha may float another party, with the backing of Congress.

Kavitha stumps KCR

Daughter Kavitha has access to father staying in Erravalli farmhouse and she has said so earlier asking party leaders and workers to approach her if they needed to meet him. Instead of calling on father and airing her grievance regarding power sharing in the party, she chooses to fix KCR through the damning letter. If it would have been any other party leader she would have been expelled by now for pinpointing KCR shortcomings in Warangal speech.

BRS had last expelled its founding member Etala Rajender from the cabinet for various omissions and commissions, especially allegations of land grabbing against him. Rajender later joined the BJP.

‘KTR our boss after KCR’

“We don’t know what is brewing in the family though we are quite seniors. But it’s clear the letter has been deliberately leaked on the eve of her arrival from the US and aimed to embarrass, build pressure on KCR garu for some gain. KCR has given enough indications that next in line in hierarchy is K T Rama Rao. This is the thumb rule at all the party meetings, posters, banners etc.,” says a senior BRS leader.

He adds, “Ms. Kavitha’s letter has damaged the party image when the party is slowly regaining the lost ground due to Congress failures to implement its six guarantees and other shortcomings. KCR is supreme followed by KTR, Harish Rao and Kavitha. Kavitha being the daughter does have some support. T Harish Rao enjoys respect of all and is considered, go getter, trouble shooter etc. in the party.

Chief Minister T Revanth Reddy and other Congress leaders have long been hinting at trouble in KCR family but none expected Kavitha’s letter- bomb so soon.

After the infamous liquor scam in Delhi excise policy hit the nation and Kavitha was among several people arrested and spent nearly five months in Tihar Jail in New Delhi last year for allegedly exchanging bribes and laundering money, Kavitha was reportedly asked to maintain a low profile by party leadership since the party took a heavy beating. However, after a few months, she was back with a bang.

Who is behind Kavitha?

Says BJP MP M Raghunandan Rao, “There is a suspicion that Kavitha is becoming another Sharmila (YS) in Telangana. Is it a family problem, fight for political legacy or sharing of wealth? We don’t know. But why has it surfaced all of a sudden when Kavitha is in the US? The letter has created a stir in political circles and a hot topic of discussion among people. KCR gave enough hints at the BRS plenary that KTR will carry his political legacy. That could have hurt Kavitha and triggered the letter.”

He added, “Will she join Congress? Or whether CM has instigated Kavitha to write a letter? Or KTR rushing to Harish Rao’s house to send a message that both are together. Send a message to isolate Kavitha? Kavitha may have got a hint that she is being necked out. This is the public talk.”

Raghunandan said Kavitha talking about BJP in the letter (KCR did not strongly attack BJP) is also significant because BJP is gaining ground rapidly in Telangana and it will come to power in next elections.

CM seems to send a message that BRS and BJP are coming together and he could be using Kavitha as a pawn.

“My information is Kavitha may be instigated to form a party before polls, she may join Congress or have alliance. Going by this, one wonders if Congress or Revanth Reddy is behind Kavitha. We thank Kavitha for endorsing that BJP is becoming stronger in Telangana,” he remarked.

Like ruptures in family-ruled political parties and governments in the country, BRS too is caught in power struggle among family members. Against this backdrop, the BRS is bound to suffer a big loss.

Amidst speculations of Kavitha’s intention in leaking the purported letter, there are some BRS leaders who say that it’s nothing but a “storm in the tea cup” and what Kavitha had raised would benefit the party than damage it. Its a multiple strategy.

Infact, one leader went to the extent of saying that the letter was more to do to build up her sagging image after the liquor scam and that of the party after defeat of BRS in the Assembly elections and big loss in Lok Sabha polls.

No where did she question the leadership that she was ignored or she is not getting her due in the party. She raised public issues.

“Kavitha garu has raised some pertinent issues and posted it to her father and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao garu. She sought Samajika Telangana (social equality), asked dad why he was silent on Wakf issue, why he did not talk about 42 per cent reservations for BCs….SC sub classification, why he did not attack BJP but spoke about the party for just two minutes. If you sum up issues raised by Kavitha garu, it’s clear she was trying to build the image of the party and rectify short comings,” another BRS leader explained.

Kavitha will be landing tonight and media has rushed to Hyderabad Airport

It could be anything–image building, internal squabbles for power or property etc. Soon it will come out!