KCR’s silence on Amit Shah’s statement against Muslim reservation regrettable: VHR

Hyderabad: Former Rajya Sabha MP, V Hanumantha Rao, expressed disappointment over the silence of K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and HD Kumaraswamy regarding Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement against Muslim reservation. Addressing the media, Rao criticized the BJP’s stance against Muslims and BC communities. In response, the Congress party in Telangana has decided to issue a separate declaration for the welfare of Muslims, BCs, SCs, and STs.

Hanumantha Rao emphasized that the Muslims of Telangana are looking towards the Congress Party for support, and he called out KCR and Kumaraswamy for remaining silent on Amit Shah’s statement opposing Muslim reservations. To address the concerns of BC communities, the Congress party is planning to organize a BC Girjana (BC community meeting) in Telangana soon, where they will present their promises and initiatives for the BC communities.

He further added that 50 per cent of seats should be allocated to BC communities in legislative bodies based on their population representation. Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress party, has pledged to ensure fair power-sharing based on the proportionate population of various social classes.

In preparation for the BC Girjana, public meetings will be conducted in different districts. These meetings are scheduled for Sangareddy on July 19, Karimnagar on July 21, Nizamabad on July 23, and Adilabad on July 24. During these gatherings, the Congress party will highlight Rahul Gandhi’s commitment to increase BC reservations, making it known to the public.

The issue of Muslim reservation and the representation of BC communities in legislative bodies remains a significant concern for various political parties in Telangana, and the Congress is taking the initiative to address these issues and garner support from the marginalized communities in the state.