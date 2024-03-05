Kedarnath Director: Sushant was disturbed during filming

Mumbai: Abhishek Kapoor, who has collaborated with Sushant Singh Rajput on films like Kai Po Che and Kedarnath, recently spoke about his experience working with the late actor. During a recent interview, the filmmaker shared that Sushant seemed “disturbed” while they were shooting their 2018 release Kedarnath.

In a candid revelation, director Abhishek Kapoor recently shared poignant insights into the mental state of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Abhishek talked about Sushant’s dedication during the film Kai Po Che. He said, “I remember Sushant being very overweight when we auditioned him, and my condition to him was that I showed him a picture of an American actor and I said, ‘You got to look like this because you’re a cricketer.’ He wouldn’t say much. He was not a man of too many words. But in 3 months, he worked so hard and he would be there at six in the morning for cricket practice, the gym training and by the end of it, he looked like it.”

Abhishek Kapoor revealed his bond with Sushant Singh Rajput and his desire to have him star in Fitoor, a film that didn’t materialize; eventually, Sushant featured in Kedarnath instead.

“During the initial stages of the film’s production, Sushant was reportedly feeling helpless and isolated. The biting cold of the Kedarnath location, where temperatures dipped to a bone-chilling 1-2 degrees Celsius, added to the challenging circumstances. Yet, Sushant led the way, demonstrating unwavering commitment to his craft. His dedication inspired his co-star, Sara Ali Khan, who followed suit.” Kapoor said

Also Read Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta remembers him on birth anniversary

The film ‘Kedarnath’ was a romantic drama set against the devastating backdrop of the 2013 North India floods, starring Sushant Singh Rajput alongside Sara Ali Khan.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment in 2020.