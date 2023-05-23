Keep the people of India first, Kharge urges successful UPSC aspirants

Panipat: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a public rally during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Panipat, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday congratulated the successful UPSC aspirants and urged them to start working for social and economic change at grassroots and to keep the people of India first.

In a tweet, Kharge said: “Our best wishes to successful aspirants who cleared the UPSC Exams.Those who haven’t, do no stop aspiring for public service. As you start working for social & economic change at grassroots, always remember to keep the people of India, first. All the best for a bright future”.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also congratulated the successful UPSC aspirants.

“Many congratulations to all the aspirants who have been successful in this year’s UPSC Civil Services Examination. It is heartening to see that the first 4 ranks have been bagged by women. You all have the responsibility to serve the country with dedication and devotion. My best wishes for the future,” the Congress leader said in a tweet.

Ishita Kishore topped the Union Public Service Commission examinations, results of which were announced on Tuesday. Interestingly, all the top four ranks in the examination have been bagged by women. As per the UPSC, this time, a total of 933 candidates have been recommended for appointment, of which 183 are chosen as IAS officers.

Of the 933, 345 are from general category, 99 from Economic Weaker Sections, 263 from OBC, 154 from Scheduled Caste and 72 from Scheduled Tribe categories.

