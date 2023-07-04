Keep tribals out of UCC purview: Chairman of parliamentary panel

Amid the ongoing debate over the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the chairman of the parliamentary committee on Law and Justice, BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi, has suggested that Indian tribals should be kept out of the purview of the UCC.

During a panel meeting, the chairman suggested the exclusion of the northeastern region, which falls under Article 371, and the tribal areas mentioned in the Sixth Schedule from the UCC’s purview.

In the meeting, many panel members are of the opinion that parties would be able to submit their formal responses only after the government issues a draft proposal.

Questioning the timing of the fresh consultation, the opposition parties said that why public comments were invited when the previous law commission after consultations described UCC as ‘neither necessary nor desirable’ at this stage.

Pointing out the government’s opinion in a same-sex marriage case in the Supreme Court, where it stated that “marriage is inherently connected with one’s religion”, Congress MP Vivek Tankha questioned would the implementation of the UCC not hurt people’s sentiments and religious freedom.

On the other hand, BJP’s Mahesh Jethmalani defended the UCC by citing debates that took place in the Constituent Assembly.

So far, the Law Commission has received over 19 lakh suggestions on the UCC. The consultation process will continue until July 13.