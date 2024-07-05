Keir Starmer notches ‘historic’ victory, appointed UK PM by King Charles

New Delhi: Labour Party’s Keir Starmer notched history as he was appointed the 58th Prime Minister of Britain, By King Charles III, following the party’s resounding victory in the general election. Several top world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday extended their congratulations to Starmer.

Britain’s head of state, King Charles III, officially appointed Labour leader Keir Starmer as Prime Minister on Friday during an audience at Buckingham Palace.



Starmer has been credited with pulling the Labour Party out of the political wilderness by ending 14 years of the Conservative Party’s governance.



“Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Keir Starmer on the remarkable victory in the UK general elections. I look forward to our positive and constructive collaboration to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in all areas, fostering mutual growth and prosperity,” PM Modi said in his message posted on X.



French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Starmer on his election victory and emphasised maintaining close bilateral relations between the two neighbouring countries.

“Congratulations, Sir Keir Starmer, on your victory. Pleased with our first discussion. We will continue the work begun with the UK for our bilateral cooperation, for peace and security in Europe, for the climate, and for AI,” he said in a post on X.



Israeli President Isaac Herzog also congratulated Starmer while at the same time expressing his “deepest appreciation and gratitude” to outgoing MP Rishi Sunak for “his leadership and for standing with the Israeli people”, especially during the “most difficult period”.



“I send my warmest congratulations to Keir Starmer. As he prepares to enter Downing Street as Prime Minister, I look forward to working together with him and his new government to bring our hostages home, to build a better future for the region, and to deepen the close friendship between Israel and the United Kingdom,” Herzog said.



Congratulating Starmer, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote: “Congratulations Keir Starmer on your electoral victory. I look forward to working with you in a constructive partnership to address common challenges and strengthen European security.”



European Council President Charles Michel also congratulated Starmer in a post on X.



“The European Union and the UK are crucial partners, cooperating in all areas of mutual interest for our citizens. I look forward to working with you and your government in this new cycle for the UK,” said Michel, adding that he is looking forward to seeing Starmer at the European Political Community meeting on common challenges.



Simon Harris, Prime Minister of Ireland, highlighted the close relationship with the UK, calling it “deep and consequential”.



“I look forward to it going from strength to strength,” he said while stressing the need to work closely to bring about a “major reset” of Anglo-Irish relations.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also extended his best wishes to Starmer on his election win.



Stressing the close bilateral relations between the two countries, Zelenskyy said, “Ukraine and the United Kingdom have been and will continue to be reliable allies through thick and thin. We will continue to defend and advance our common values of life, freedom, and a rules-based international order.”



“I wish the incoming government every success both in domestic affairs and in solidifying the UK’s leadership on the world stage. I look forward to working closely together on strengthening the Ukraine-UK partnership and restoring international peace and security,” he added.



He also thanked Rishi Sunak for maintaining close ties between the two nations.



“I am grateful to my good friend Rishi Sunak for the UK government’s steadfast support under his leadership. Challenger tanks, Storm Shadow missiles, F-16 training for our pilots, and the first bilateral security cooperation agreement are just a few of our shared achievements that Ukraine will never forget. Thank you, Rishi,” Zelenskyy said in another post on X.



New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, too, extended his wishes in a post on X.



“Congratulations, Keir Starmer, on your election victory. New Zealand and the UK are great friends and can do so much more together. I look forward to working on every opportunity together as Prime Minister,” he wrote.



Congratulating Starmer, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wrote, “Congratulations to my friend and new UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on his resounding election victory – I look forward to working constructively with the incoming Labour Party Government.”