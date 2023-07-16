Kejriwal announces Rs 10K each financial assistance to flood-hit families

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that, his government will give each flood-affected family Rs 10,000 as a form of financial assistance.

“Several extremely poor families living on the banks of the Yamuna river have suffered significant losses. Some families have lost all their belongings. As a form of financial assistance, each affected family will be given Rs 10,000,” he said.

Kejriwal also said that special camps will be set up for those whose documents, such as Aadhaar cards and others, have been washed away.

For children, whose school uniforms and textbooks have been swept away, will be given such items by the school authorities.

On Sunday, Kejriwal visited Mori Gate relief camp to inspect the facilities being provided to the flood-affected people and interact with them.

The Delhi government has set up relief camps at local schools to help the affected families. Kejriwal said that his government has made available almost all the facilities i.e electricity, water, food, toilets. He said that the government will soon announce the compensation for the affected families.