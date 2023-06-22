Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, Raghav Chadha reach Patna for Oppn meet

Mufti was the first opposition leader to reach Bihar for the unity meet.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 22nd June 2023 8:37 pm IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrives in Patna on Thursday

Patna: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Member of Parliment Raghav Chadha have reached Patna on Thursday evening to attend the key Opposition meet scheduled for Friday.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also reached Patna to attend the meet.

Mufti was the first opposition leader to reach Bihar for the unity meet.

Trinamool Congress chief Banerjee reached Patna in the afternoon and meet RJD President Lalu Prasad. “Lalu Ji is still strong enough to fight the BJP,” she said after her meeting with the RJD leader.

“Lalu Ji is a very senior leader. I respect him a lot. He stayed in jail for a long time. Due to illness, he also stayed in hospital for a long time. I am very happy after seeing him healthy. He is a very strong man who will fight the BJP,” the Trinamool Congress leader added.

Tags
