Kejriwal government’s inaction responsible for water crisis: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday blamed the Arvind Kejriwal government’s “inaction” for wastage and shortage of water in Delhi as well as for supply of dirty water.

Delhi BJP Working President Virendra Sachdeva said that for the last decade, the capital’s people are facing the problem of irregular/short supply of water as well as of dirty water but the Delhi government and the Delhi Jal Board blame the Haryana government despite the state giving its fixed raw water quota.

Despite the BJP’s repeated demands, the Kejriwal government never convened an all-party meeting on the water crisis or on the “corruption” of the Delhi Jal Board, he said, claimung that Lt. Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena’s status report after the visit to the Wazirabad water plant and reservoir has exposed the “negligence and inaction” of the Kejriwal government.

He said the Kejriwal government’s negligence in not cleaning the reservoir is responsible for thousands of people getting water-borne diseases in Delhi every year, while it was shocking to know that the level of silt in the Wazirabad Water Plant and Reservoir is more than double the estimated level and leads to Delhi being unable to hold the water coming from Haryana and about 9 lakh million cusecs of water just flows waste into the Yamuna.

On the other hand, the silt causes supply of dirty water, he claimed, demanding that the Delhi government should immediately get the Wazirabad & Sonia Vihar Water reservoirs cleaned and bring out a Summer Action Plan for water supply.