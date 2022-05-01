Kejriwal has soft corner for Khalistan supporters: BJP

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) for supporting Khalistan ideology and claimed that a close aide of AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded separate nation for Sikhs.

Sharing screenshots of one Harpreet Singh Bedi’s tweets, state president social media of AAP Himachal Pradesh, national Secretary BJP Youth wing (BJYM) Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga alleged that the AAP leader demanded Khalistan, a separate nation for Sikhs.

“@ArvindKejriwal close aide and Aam Aadmi Party leader demanded Khalistan, separate Nation for Sikhs,” Bagga tweeted.

Bagga told IANS that Kejriwal has a soft corner for the Khalistan supporters and it is evident. “Kejriwal has soft corner for the Khalistan supporters, he spent a night at the residence of terrorist during last Punjab Assembly polls. Kejriwal or Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has not said a single word against Khalistan supporters involved in Patiala violence that strict action will be taken against those involved in the incident. AAP leaders supporting Khalistan and Kejriwal not taking any action against them show he supports their separatist agenda,” Bagga said.

Himachal Pradesh BJP social media head, Puneet Sharma claimed that the anti-national agenda of AAP has been exposed once again.”The anti national agenda of AAP has been exposed once again. The tweets by social media head of AAP Himachal state have proved that Arvind Kejriwal has links with Khalistanis. Patriotic citizens of ‘virbhoomi’ of Himachal will give befitting reply to those who talk about breaking the country,” Sharma tweeted.

Himachal Pradesh BJP president Suresh Kashyap has retweeted Sharma’s tweet.