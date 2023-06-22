Kejriwal indulging in low-level politics: Cong after AAP threatens to skip Oppn meet

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the AAP threatened to skip the key Opposition meet in Patna on Friday if the grand old party does not give its support against the Centre’s ordinance on the control of administrative services in the national capital.

Delhi Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit accused Kejriwal of indulging in low-level politics.

He said that they (Congress) already knew that Kejriwal will make excuses to miss the Opposition meet.

In a video statement, Dikshit said: “Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said that it will boycott the meeting if the Congress does not supports it over the ordinance. I want to tell him, no one will miss you whether you go or do not go. And we knew before that you were looking for an excuse of not going to Patna and not attending the opposition meeting.”

Former Lok Sabha MP Dikshit, who is son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, taking a dig at Kejriwal said: “You must have got the orders from the top that you don’t have to participate in the meeting.”

“If you would not have got the orders, you would have definitely attended the meeting,” he added.

The Congress leader said: “This meeting is of the political leaders, who are worried for the country and not of the gamblers. You have been habitual of doing such politics and you would have indulged in such low-level politics but not of the Congress party.”

His remarks came after the AAP on Thursday threatened that it will walkout of the Opposition meet in Patna on Friday if the Congress doesn’t support it on the ordinance issue.

“We want the Congress to clarify their stance on the ordinance matter. We requested a meeting with Congress leaders, but they were unavailable. Now, if the Congress doesn’t support us on the ordinance issue during the opposition meeting tomorrow, the Delhi CM will walk out,” AAP sources said.

Earlier last month, the AAP had requested for appointment with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi to discuss the ordinance issue. The Congress is yet to respond.