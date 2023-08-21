Kejriwal orders suspension of WCD officer accused of raping minor, seeks report from CS

The chief minister has also sought a report from Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar by 5 pm, officials said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (ANI photo)

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday ordered the suspension of a Delhi government officer accused of raping a minor several times and impregnating her.

The officer of the Delhi government’s women and child development department has been booked for allegedly raping his friend’s minor daughter several times and impregnating her, police had said on Sunday.

The girl was staying with the accused – a deputy director in the department – and his family at their house after her father passed away on October 1, 2020.

