Kejriwal skips seventh ED summons, AAP says agency should wait for court order

He has skipped all the summonses so far, terming them 'illegal'

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 26th February 2024 10:17 am IST
Delhi excise policy case: ED may issue 7th summons to Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo)

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Monday in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam-linked money laundering probe and the agency should wait for the court order instead of issuing summonses repeatedly, the AAP said.

This is the seventh time that Kejriwal has skipped the ED summons. The agency had issued the seventh summons to the chief minister last week asking him to appear before it for questioning.

Kejriwal has skipped all the summonses so far, terming them “illegal”. He had also written to the ED seeking their withdrawal.

In a statement, the AAP said the chief minister will not appear before the ED.

A Delhi court will hear the matter of the validity of ED summons on March 16 and the agency should wait for its order instead of sending summonses repeatedly, it said.

The ED, while issuing the seventh summons, had rejected the contention that a fresh notice for Kejriwal’s attendance was wrong as the matter was sub-judice before a local court.

