Kejriwal to be alloted a govt accommodation soon: Khattar

New Delhi: Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said that a government accommodation will soon be allotted to AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, which he is entitled to as the chief of a national party.

Responding to a question at a press conference, Khattar said that as the president of a national party, Kejriwal is entitled to a Type VII bungalow.

However, all Type VII bungalows are currently occupied, he added.

“At present, we only have Type V and VI bungalows available, but there is currently no availability of Type VII bungalows. Kejriwal will be allotted a Type VII bungalow as soon as it is available,” Khattar said

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been demanding a central government accommodation for Kejriwal, asserting that he is entitled to it as the convenor of a national party.

The party recently sent a letter to the Union Housing Ministry reiterating this demand.

Kejriwal, who resigned as the Delhi chief in September, shifted to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal’s official residence at 5 Ferozeshah Road in October.