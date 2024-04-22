Kejriwal writes to Tihar Superintendent, claims requesting insulin daily: AAP

New Delhi: Incarcerated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to Tihar’s Central Jail no-2 Superintendent claiming that the statements by the prison administration are false and he is requesting insulin daily, said the AAP sources.

“I read the statement of the Tihar administration in the newspaper. I was saddened after reading the statement. Both statements from Tihar are false,” AAP sources said, citing his letter.

“I have raised the issue of insulin for 10 days. I showed my high sugar levels to every doctor who came to see me. I showed them that there were 3 peaks in the sugar level every day – between 250-320.

“I also showed them that my fasting sugar level was in the range of 160-200 every day. Almost every day, I demanded insulin. Then how could you make such a statement that I never raised the issue of insulin?” Kejriwal stated in his letter as per AAP sources.

AAP sources said that Kejriwal’s video call with the doctors from AIIMS never mentioned “not to worry”, instead they said that they would inform after checking the data and history.

“The administration of Tihar is lying under political pressure,” AAP sources said.

On Saturday, the Tihar jail administration organised a video conference between Kejriwal and a Senior Specialist from AIIMS in which the issue of insulin was neither brought up by Kejriwal nor was it recommended by the medical experts.

The consultation, which lasted 40 minutes, took place on Saturday at the request of the Delhi Chief Minister’s wife Sunita Kejriwal

“On Saturday, senior specialists from AIIMS provided consultation to Arvind Kejriwal in jail via Video Conference (VC). Following a thorough 40-minute discussion, Kejriwal was assured that there were no serious concerns. He was advised to continue with the prescribed medications, which will be regularly evaluated and reviewed,” prison sources said.

The Senior Specialist from AIIMS requested and received the complete record of Kejriwal’s Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) sensor readings, as well as details of his diet and medication.

“Neither the issue of insulin was raised by Kejriwal nor was insulin suggested by the doctors,” the prison sources added.

Earlier, the Tihal jail administration claimed in a report submitted to Delhi L-G V. K. Saxena that Kejriwal was on insulin for the past few years which he stopped a few months ago after consulting a doctor in Telangana and at the time of his arrest, he was taking only a basic anti-diabetes oral medicine named Metformin.

The report, citing medical records from the RML Hospital in the national capital, claimed that Kejriwal has neither been advised any insulin nor any requirement of insulin indicated in his case, adding that the Chief Minister is on anti-diabetes oral medicine.

Kejriwal, who was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged excise policy scam, is lodged in Jail No. 2. He is under judicial custody till April 23.