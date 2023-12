Kerala: BJP complains against play on Governor, official orders ‘censor’

Kochi: A subdivisional magistrate in Kerala has ordered to censor of a play scheduled to be staged during the Cochin Carnival after a complaint by the BJP regarding its title.

“Governorum Thoppiyum (Governor and the Hat)” by Nataka ran into trouble after the BJP alleged that it amounted to insulting persons occupying constitutional posts.

The drama troupe was instructed in an order by the subdivisional magistrate to change the title and avoid using the term ‘governor’ in the script.

The popular Cochin Carnival, a highly spirited annual gala fete, is organised in this port city every New Year.

The subdivisional magistrate also prohibited references to constitutional posts, central and state governments, or any form of imitation related to dressing, religion, or politics.

Violations can lead to accountability for the troupe and its president, the subdivisional magistrate said in the order.