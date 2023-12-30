Kerala: BJP complains against play on Governor, official orders ‘censor’

"Governorum Thoppiyum (Governor and the Hat)" by Nataka ran into trouble after the BJP alleged that it amounted to insulting persons occupying constitutional posts.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 30th December 2023 8:01 am IST
Kerala HC stays Governor's nomination of 4 students to state varsity's senate
Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Kochi: A subdivisional magistrate in Kerala has ordered to censor of a play scheduled to be staged during the Cochin Carnival after a complaint by the BJP regarding its title.

The drama troupe was instructed in an order by the subdivisional magistrate to change the title and avoid using the term ‘governor’ in the script.

The popular Cochin Carnival, a highly spirited annual gala fete, is organised in this port city every New Year.

The subdivisional magistrate also prohibited references to constitutional posts, central and state governments, or any form of imitation related to dressing, religion, or politics.

Violations can lead to accountability for the troupe and its president, the subdivisional magistrate said in the order.

