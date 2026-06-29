Kerala BJP event at Congress institute sparks row; probe ordered

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has sought an explanation from the officials in charge of the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Development Studies at Neyyar Dam after a BJP study camp was held at the Congress-owned institution, triggering a political controversy.

The controversy erupted after the institute’s hall was rented out for a two-day study camp of the BJP’s Kattakkada Assembly constituency committee on June 27 and 28.

The camp, inaugurated by BJP state vice-president and former IPS officer R. Sreelekha, has drawn sharp criticism from Congress workers, who questioned how a party institution established to promote Congress ideology could be made available for a BJP programme.

Following strong protests from the rank and file, the KPCC General Secretary has formally sought an explanation from those managing the institute. Party sources said the leadership wants to ascertain whether the decision was taken without its approval and whether there had been any procedural lapse.

Disciplinary action is likely once the explanation is examined. The institute’s officials, however, have defended their decision, maintaining that the hall is routinely rented out to various organisations irrespective of political affiliation.

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According to them, the BJP booking was processed in line with the institute’s established practice of hiring out its facilities.

The Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Development Studies was established during the tenure of the present Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala as KPCC president to serve as the Congress party’s official centre for research, policy formulation and political education.

Modelled on the CPI(M)’s EMS Academy, the institute has traditionally hosted Congress leadership meetings, training camps, seminars and strategy sessions.

It was also the venue for the semi-cadre training programme introduced by former KPCC president K. Sudhakaran and key deliberations on the formation of Congress Unit Committees.

The institute’s chairperson is always the sitting KPCC president, with the post currently held by Sunny Joseph.

However, party insiders allege that organisational affairs and affiliated institutions have received inadequate oversight after the KPCC chief assumed ministerial responsibilities.

The CPI(M) has also joined the issue and said this was one of the examples “where there is a tacit understanding between the BJP and the Congress”.