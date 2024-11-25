Kerala: Burglars decamp with cash Rs 1 crore, 300 gold sovereigns from house

The theft took place when the owners were away in Madurai in TN to attend a marriage ceremony.

Kannur: A gang of burglars made off with cash to the tune of Rs 1 crore and 300 sovereigns of gold from the home of a prominent businessman in Valapattanam in this district, police said on Monday.

The theft took place when the owners were away in Madurai in Tamil Nadu to attend a marriage ceremony.

The burglary came to light when the residents returned home on Sunday night and found the valuables stored in the locker missing, they said.

Police sources said the residents had been away from the house since November 19.

It is suspected that the burglars gained entry into the house by cutting the grill of the kitchen window. Three people could be seen scaling the compound wall and entering the house in the CCTV footage.

One of the relatives of the family told the media that money, gold and other valuables were kept locked in a cupboard and its key was kept in another room.

A police team and fingerprint experts reached the house and collected evidence and a widespread search was launched to nab the accused.

