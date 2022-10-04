Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan leaves for Europe

Kochi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan left for a tour of Europe in the wee hours of Tuesday.

A delegation, led by the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues- Industries Minister P Rajeeve and Fisheries Minister V Abdurahiman left for Norway from the International Airport here, official sources said.

The trip, which would also cover England and Wales, is envisaged to woo more investments to the state, to visit IT companies, meet stakeholders in Ayurveda and tourism sectors and also to understand the education models in those countries, they said.

The trip is scheduled to be wrapped up by October 12.

Though 10-day long trip was actually scheduled to begin from Sunday, it was postponed due to the death of senior CPI(M) leader and three-time state party secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Saturday night.

The Chief Minister directly came to Kochi to begin his trip after attending the funeral of Balakrishnan in Kannur on Monday, the sources added.