Kerala cop booked for molesting woman officer during duty

He additioanlly made abusive remarks after molesting her.

Case registered against Kerala policeman for molesting woman cop at station in
Representative Image

Kollam: A case has been registered against a police official for allegedly molesting his woman colleague at the Coastal Police Station here, officials said on Saturday.

Police officials said the case was registered against Senior Civil Police Officer Navas at the Chavara police station here.

According to police, Navas was working on deputation at the Nendakara Coastal Police Station.

The woman officer was on station duty on the early morning of November 6.

While she was walking towards the restroom, Navas, who was standing in front of the men’s restroom, allegedly molested her and made abusive comments, police said.

The woman officer immediately left the spot and reported the incident to her senior officer.

A report was later forwarded to the Kollam City Police Commissioner, who directed that a case be registered against Navas.

Police officials said a case has been registered for outraging the modesty of a woman.

An internal inquiry has been ordered, and disciplinary action will be initiated soon, police added.

