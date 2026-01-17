Kerala court declines bail to expelled Congress MLA Mamkootathil in SA case

The Kerala High Court and a sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram have earlier protected the MLA from arrest in the first two cases of sexual assault.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 17th January 2026 7:12 pm IST
Expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil
Expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil

Pathanamthitta(Kerala): A Kerala court on Saturday, January 17, declined to grant bail to expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in the third sexual assault case against him in which he was arrested last week.

The detailed order of the Thiruvalla Judicial First Class Magistrate court is awaited.

The Kerala High Court and a sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram have earlier protected the MLA from arrest in the first two cases of sexual assault booked based on complaints of two different women.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

The third sexual assault case was recently booked against the Palakkad MLA under sections 376 (rape) and 506(1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) following a complaint lodged by a native of Kottayam district on January 8. He was arrested in the case on January 11 in Palakkad.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 17th January 2026 7:12 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button