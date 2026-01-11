Expelled Kerala Congress MLA taken into custody in sexual assault case

According to police, a third sexual assault case was recently registered against Palakkad MLA following a complaint filed by a native of Pathanamthitta district.

Expelled Kerala Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil
Pathanamthitta: Congress-expelled MLA Rahul Mamkootathil was taken into custody in connection with a sexual assault case from Palakkad around Saturday midnight, police sources on Sunday, January 11 said.

He was shifted to a police camp here on Sunday morning, officials added.

The Special Investigation Team, which is probing two other cases of a similar nature against him, has also been entrusted with the investigation of the latest case, sources said.

Mamkootathil, who was staying at a hotel in Palakkad, was taken into custody at midnight and brought to Pathanamthitta.

His formal arrest is likely to be recorded later, police said.

The Kerala High Court had earlier granted interim protection from arrest to Mamkootathil in the first case, which relates to allegations of rape and forcing a woman to undergo an abortion.

In the second case, a sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram had granted him anticipatory bail. Following the allegations, the Congress expelled Mamkootathil from the party.

