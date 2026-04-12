Kerala Dalit student dies by suicide, family claims he was called ‘rotten dog’

Kerala: A 22-year-old Dalit student in Kerala’s Kannur Dental College died on Sunday, April 12, two days after allegedly falling off the college building. His family has alleged their son was subjected to caste discrimination by teachers.

RL Nithin Raj was a first-year BDS student who passed away at the Kannur Medical College Hospital during treatment. He was a native of Uzhamalackal from Thiruvananthapuram.

I cannot tolerate insults to my mother: Dalit student told father

His father, Rajan, claimed teachers constantly used derogatory language targeting his caste, publicly humiliated his son and Rajan’s occupation, and at one point called him a “rotten dog.”

“He worked hard without any support to secure admission on a merit seat in the dental college. But he was harassed by faculty over his caste and complexion. They threatened to fail him if he complained,” Rajan claimed.

On Friday, the day of the incident, Raj spoke to his father and sisters at around 11 am and booked a ticket for home. However, after that, he was untraceable.

Post his death, an audio clip surfaced where Raj is heard saying, “I tolerated the insults as far as I could. They insulted my mother and her surgery. My answer sheet was circulated among students, highlighting my spelling mistakes.”

Following the incident, the college initiated an internal inquiry and on Saturday suspended Dental Anatomy Department Head MK Ram and Associate Professor KT Sangeetha Nambiar.

The Chakkarakkal police station has registered a case.

Kerala State Human Rights Commission seeks report in a week

On Sunday, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission directed the police to conduct a detailed probe into the death of the student and submit a report within a week. The Commission took a case on its own based on media reports.

Commission Judicial member K Baijunath issued directions to the Kannur City Police Commissioner to investigate the allegations surrounding the incident and file a report within the stipulated time, according to a statement.

Nothing has changed since my child’s death: Another Dalit student mother

Sheeba MR, mother of veterinary student Sidharthan JS, who died in 2024, allegedly after being ragged by fellow students at the Government Veterinary College, Wayanad, visited the house of Raj.

She said that after her son’s death, she had hoped such incidents would not recur in colleges, but a similar tragedy had happened again. “These suspensions are only cosmetic as those responsible will be reinstated later. In Sidharthan’s case, the accused students were to be re-admitted soon. Only after our legal fight are they still kept out,” she said.

Political reactions

Meanwhile, political leaders also demanded a detailed probe into the incident.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala called for a high-level inquiry into Raj’s death.

He said the government should take seriously the allegations by the student’s parents and relatives that caste-and-complexion-based harassment led to the death and take urgent steps to bring those responsible to justice.

Chennithala said the issue should not be closed by merely suspending two teachers and noted that the parents had firmly alleged severe caste discrimination.

Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan visited Raj’s house and demanded a thorough probe.

“Teachers are expected to guide students. How did such people become teachers? There should be a detailed probe,” he said.

He added that strict intervention was needed to ensure such incidents are not repeated in the state.

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim also visited the family and described the incident as painful.

Rahim said Raj was the hope of his family, which had supported his education despite hardship.

“CPI(M) will stand with the family until justice is delivered. Such an incident should not have happened in a society like Kerala,” he said.

He also compared the incident with the death of Rohith Vemula at the University of Hyderabad.

“The family has told us that Raj faced repeated caste discrimination and was deeply affected by it. A detailed probe must be conducted and justice ensured. The action taken should set an example so that such incidents are not repeated in Kerala,” Rahim said.