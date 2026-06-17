Kerala elephant Sreedevi to lead Hyderabad’s Bibi Ka Alam

Hyderabad: Maintaining a long-standing Muharram tradition, an elephant named Sreedevi from Kerala will lead this year’s Bibi Ka Alam procession in Hyderabad during Youm-e-Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram.

The arrangements for bringing the elephant to the city were made jointly by the HEH Nizam Trust and HEH Auqaf Trust, with support from All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and the Telangana government. Sreedevi is expected to arrive in Hyderabad on Wednesday, June 17, ahead of the annual procession.

Waqf Board to bear expenses

Officials said the Telangana State Waqf Board will bear the expenses related to the elephant’s rental and transportation.

Meanwhile, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals had offered to provide a mechanical elephant for the procession as an alternative. However, the traditional practice of carrying the revered Bibi Ka Alam on a live elephant continues to be followed.

The Bibi Ka Alam procession, one of the most significant Muharram observances in Hyderabad, attracts thousands of devotees and mourners every year. The tradition of an elephant leading the procession dates back several decades and remains an integral part of the city’s cultural and religious heritage.

The procession will be taken out on Youm-e-Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussain and his companions in the historic Battle of Karbala.