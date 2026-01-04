Kerala family of four dies in accident in Saudi Arabia after Umrah

Malappuram: Four members of a family from Manjeri in Kerala’s Malappuram district were killed in a tragic road accident in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, plunging their relatives and the local community into deep grief.

The victims were identified as Abdul Jaleel (52), a native of Vellila in Manjeri; his mother Maimunath Kakkengal (73); his wife Thasna Thodengal (40); and their 14-year-old son Aadhil Jaleel.

All four died on the spot on Saturday evening due to the impact of the collision, according to preliminary reports received from Saudi Arabia.

The accident occurred while the family was travelling by car from Mecca to Jeddah after completing Umrah, the Islamic pilgrimage.

Their vehicle reportedly collided with a truck on the highway near Madinah, resulting in severe damage. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be officially confirmed by Saudi authorities. Three other members of the family, Ayisha, Hadiya and Noorah, the daughters of Abdul Jaleel, sustained serious injuries in the crash.

They are currently undergoing treatment at different hospitals in Saudi Arabia and are said to be in critical condition. Hospital sources indicated that the injured girls are under close medical observation, and further updates on their condition are awaited.

Abdul Jaleel was employed in Jeddah and had been living in Saudi Arabia for several years. His family members had recently travelled to the country on a tourist visa with the sole purpose of performing Umrah.

The pilgrimage, considered a deeply spiritual journey for Muslims, had been completed shortly before the fatal accident occurred. News of the tragedy has sent shockwaves through Manjeri and nearby areas, where the family is well-known.

Relatives, neighbours and community members gathered at the family home in Vellila as messages of condolence poured in from across the district and from the Kerala diaspora in the Gulf.

Efforts are reportedly underway to coordinate with Saudi authorities regarding legal formalities and the repatriation of the bodies.

Kerala-based expatriate organisations and community groups in Saudi Arabia have also stepped in to assist the bereaved family during this difficult time.