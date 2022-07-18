Kerala: Female NEET aspirants forced to remove innerwear at exam centre

In a shocking and bizarre incident, nearly 90% of women medical aspirants appearing for the NEET UG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) examination were allegedly forced to remove their innerwear before entering the examination centre in Kollam on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Mar Thoma Institute Of Information Technology in Ayoor town of Kollam district, Kerala.

A complaint has been filed by one of the student’s parents regarding the inhuman treatment meted on his daughter to the Superintendent of Police of Kollam Rural.

According to the parent, who spoke to NDTV, the authorities’ reason for asking students to remove their innerwear was they “suspected something underneath”.

“As they were scanning her (my daughter) they told the metal detector has beeped and hence she should remove her innerwear. When my daughter refused, they mentally harassed her,” said the parent.

He further added that the authorities at the examination hall demanded the same from nearly 90% of the female students present. They threatened to disallow the exam if anyone protested.

“The inner wears of all students were dumped in a storeroom and only after that, they were allowed to sit for the exam,” he told NDTV.

It may be noted that the NEET dress code has no such mandatory rules before sitting for the exam.

A total of 18,72,329 candidates registered for NEET of which 10.64 lakh were females, according to the data shared by NTA. The exam was conducted at 3,570 centres in 497 cities, including 14 cities outside India.

Siasat.com spoke to one of the officials of Mar Thoma Institute Of Information Technology who, on condition of anonymity, categorically denied any involvement of college authorities in the incident.

The officer said that the checking and metal detection work is done by the team of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

NTA is an autonomous and self-sustained testing organization that conducts entrance examinations for admission/fellowship in higher educational institutions.

“All the searching especially the metal detection work is done in a closed room. We do not know what happened there. The college authorities were assigned the work of invigilators and hence had no idea what happened before the students entered the examination hall,” the college official said.

Asked if any of the female students complained about the treatment, the official denied it.

Siasat.com also tried to contact the Kollam Rural police station but in vain.

This is not the first time female students have gone through such an ordeal. In 2017, in the Kannur district of Kerala, while appearing for NEET, a female candidate alleged that she was forced to remove her innerwear before sitting for the entrance test. Other women candidates too faced a harrowing experience due to a strict dress code in force.