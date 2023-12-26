Kerala Governor approves proposal for state cabinet reshuffle

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has approved the proposal of the state government for the induction of two new ministers in the state cabinet.

In a recent Facebook post, the Raj Bhavan said that Ramachandran Kadannappally and K B Ganesh Kumar would be inducted into the Council of Ministers as per the provisions of the Article 164-1 of the Constitution.

Khan has approved the proposal of the CM in this regard, the FB post said.

The swearing-in-ceremony of the ministers designate would be held on December 29 at Raj Bhavan, it added.

Earlier, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) had announced a cabinet reshuffle and said that new ministers would take oath on December 29.

LDF convener E P Jayarajan had said on Sunday that Transport Minister Antony Raju of the Democratic Kerala Congress and Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil of the Indian National League had tendered their resignations.

Ramachandran Kadannappally of Congress (S) and K B Ganesh Kumar of Kerala Congress (B) would take oath as ministers for the rest of the term, he had said.

When the second LDF government came to power in the state in May 2021, partners in the CPI(M)-led alliance had reached an understanding to allocate cabinet berths to four single-MLA parties on a “sharing the term” basis.

The LDF then took the decision to share the term, citing the constitutional clauses that restrict the cabinet to 21 members.